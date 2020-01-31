KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — More than a dozen school districts and 120,000+ students are now out of school for sickness.

Even though classes are out, a Knox County school went above and beyond Wednesday to make sure their students in need had food at the very least.

Volunteers and staff at Copper Ridge Elementary spent the day making sure kids wouldn't go hungry while they are out of classes.

RELATED: List: Knox County and several other schools closed for the rest of the week due to illness

"We're kind of raising these great kids together with our families," said principal Jennifer Atikins. "It was a no-brainer. I was happy to do it. I had tons of people call to volunteer and said, 'Let's make it happen.'"

Every Friday, 10% of her students count on a bag of food to take home for the weekend. She said a lot would be surprised to learn just how many families are struggling.

"We have lots of grandparents raising kids, great grandparents raising kids, and they don't have a steady income like some of our families," said Atkins.

So a handful of volunteers spent Wednesday filling up and giving out the bags to families in need. They even personally delivered the bags if the need was there.

RELATED: Key facts to know about the flu this season as more than 100,000 kids are out of the classroom

"We're here to educate the kids and expect a high achievement from every kiddo but when it comes down to it, it's the whole child we care about," said Atkins.

Second Harvest, several local churches and businesses, as well as the Knox County Criminal Court System help keep the shelves filled year round, while Atkins makes sure no one is left behind.

"We just wanted to help those families out a little bit," she said.

Copper Ridge also offers a laundry service for families. They hope other schools see these positive efforts and use them in their school if there's a need.

RELATED: East TN school washes dirty laundry for kids who can't