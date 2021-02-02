Protesters gather outside some Knox County Schools over mask mandate

On Friday, Sept. 24, a federal judge ruled that the Knox County Board of Education must impose a mask mandate for schoolchildren.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County students returned to class on Tuesday with a mask mandate in effect.

Parents and students gathered outside some Knox County Schools on Tuesday morning to protest the new federally-ordered mask mandate.

The Knoxville Police Department said there were no issues or incidents that required police intervention at any of the schools within city limits on Tuesday morning.

"By all appearances, it was business as usual according to our folks in the field," said Scott Erland, KPD Communications Manager.

The parents claimed the voluntary-mask policy that was in place put children with weakened immune systems at risk.

KCS Superintendent Bob Thomas confirmed on Friday that all students, faculty and visitors must wear a mask while indoors or riding a school bus.

The district said there are consequences for students who violate the mask-wearing rules. The first and second offense is a verbal warning. The third will result in removal from class. The fourth time means the parent or guardian will have to pick the child up from school.

The school district made the last-minute decision on Sunday night to close schools on Monday, Sept. 27 in preparation.

On Monday night, Chief Public Affairs Officer Carly Harrington told 10News the decision to close school for students for the day was to allow administration and staff time to plan and implement the federal court's order.

This included but wasn't limited to ensuring an adequate supply of masks, preparing communication to families and staff and determining locations for students who refuse to wear a mask.

"I think the division in our community will show up at the school door tomorrow," Kristi Kristy said Monday to 10News. "I think it will be very challenging tomorrow."

On Monday, the Knox County Sheriff's Office said it received one report from someone concerned about an anti-mask social media post. The Knoxville Police Department said officers were monitoring the potential for protests surrounding the mask mandate and were present outside some schools on Tuesday.