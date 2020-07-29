Providing 'recess' time beneficial for children during virtual learning

A Vanderbilt Psychiatrist said it's important kids continue to have recess, even if they're learning from home.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — With many parents choosing virtual learning as into the new school year, Vanderbilt Psychiatrist Yasas Tangturi said there’s one school activity parents should keep in their child’s daily routine.

“Just recess even,” Dr. Tangturi said. “We know any type of physical activity is great for the kid.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics touted the benefits of recess and giving kids a much-needed break during the day.

Brain research has also shown clear links between physical activity and learning, while sports teams and recess can also help with a child’s mental health by providing social interaction.

“It also helps with social skill building like academic achievement,” Tangturi said.

If your child is staying distanced from others, parents should participate in recess and physical activity as well, to give them time to interact away from their screens and studies.