Push to suspend standardized school tests

Professional Educators of Tennessee says the state should request a waiver of federal testing requirements, and a report from Chalkbeat said the Shelby County Schools superintendent plans to ask the state to suspend testing.

"I would hope that we as a nation, which show that testing kids on these high stakes test, is not as important as making sure I have the health and well-being of students, on a daily basis. Because we're gonna have a lot of challenges when we go back to school and just focusing on making sure that we're meeting the benchmarks," said Knox County Education Association president Tanya Coates.