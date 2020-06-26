x
education

Push to suspend standardized school tests

In a statement, Knox County Schools said the district has not had in-depth conversations about requesting cancellation of state assessments at this time.

TENNESSEE, USA — Some education leaders and advocates are pushing to cancel standardized testing for the upcoming school year.

Professional Educators of Tennessee says the state should request a waiver of federal testing requirements, and a report from Chalkbeat said the Shelby County Schools superintendent plans to ask the state to suspend testing.

"I would hope that we as a nation, which show that testing kids on these high stakes test, is not as important as making sure I have the health and well-being of students, on a daily basis. Because we're gonna have a lot of challenges when we go back to school and just focusing on making sure that we're meeting the benchmarks," said Knox County Education Association president Tanya Coates.

