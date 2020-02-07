x
Skip Navigation

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

education

Resources to help with ACT test preparation

The next national test date is scheduled for July 18.

Many high school students are preparing to take the ACT in just a few weeks.

The next national test date is scheduled for July 18.

However, this year is a little different. With schools closed and planning for the fall, many families are turning to more tutors and online resources to help prepare students for the test. 

Here are just a few resources: 

ACT Test Prep: Guides to help with English, Math, Reading and Science 

ACT Academy: Practice full length ACT testing as well as sections

ACT Rapid Review: Live, online instruction and on-demand videos 

ACT Mobile: Keep practicing questions on the go

What to bring to testing day: 

To find out where your testing site is located, click here

RELATED: 'We are adapting' | East Tennessee teachers talk back to school prep during a pandemic

RELATED: "We are reinventing school" | Hamblen County preparing for in-person and virtual instruction

RELATED: KCS seeks feedback for virtual learning option