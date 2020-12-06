Road to be widened for new elementary school

Knox County engineers said right now, school buses are too wide for that road and it doesn't have sidewalks.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County is set to widen a road to make way for a new elementary school.

The Knox County Board of Education voted Wednesday night to buy land on Coward Mill Road in northwest Knox County for the school.

The county commissioned a study to make fixes.

Those leaders agreed to split the cost with the district.

Each will chip-in about $2.25 million.

The plan is to widen the road and add walkways so students can get to school safely.