Roane Co. Schools to allow dyed hair, small nose piercings as part of new student and staff dress code

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Roane County Board of Education approved a new dress code for student, staff and volunteers Tuesday night that relaxes some rules about hair color and piercings.

The new policy goes into effect immediately. The dress code will allow students and staff to dye their hair non-natural colors -- saying hair of "any color" is now allowed.

The school system is also allowing people to wear a small nose ring or stud if they want. Formerly, visible body piercings other than ear piercings were forbidden. The school policy also no longer strictly tells people they must remove piercings at school or during activities, saying they now "may" be required to do so.

The other change to dress code involves pants with holes or rips in them. The updated dress code only forbids holes, rips, frays, tears or cuts in pants above mid-thigh.