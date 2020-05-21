Roane Co. Schools to offer virtual option this fall

The program was designed to bring home school students back into the district, but will also be an option for students who aren't comfortable coming back to school.

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — On Thursday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said he fully expects schools across the state to reopen this fall.

But for some parents, that's worrisome.

"They're concerned. Is school going to go back in the fall. Is it going to be blended? Am I going to be teaching at home?" said Julie Overholt, Deputy Vice President of School Services for the K12 Southern Region. "Even if they do go back, they're still a little nervous about sending their kids back."

K12 provides free public school instruction through the Tennessee Virtual Academy. Enrollment is capped around 2500, Overholt said.

This year, some school districts will be offering their own programs as well.

"We need to give our parents options," said Lance Duff, Roane County Schools Director of Career and Technical Education and Virtual Schools.

For now, the program will be offered to Roane County students in kindergarten through ninth grade. Each year, the school district hopes to add an additional grade to the program.

"We will be using and working with a company for the kindergarten through eighth grade," Duff said. "Then, we will be using our teachers in Roane County for the ninth grade instruction."

He said the value of flexible education became more apparent after the coronavirus shut down schools this year.

"With the shutdown, we didn't come back after spring break. It showed the need," Duff told 10News. "We'll be able to provide an option to the parents and the students in Roane County that may not feel comfortable coming back to to our regular schools."

Students will have to apply for the virtual program once more details are worked out. While it will be limited to students residing in Roane County at first, the Tennesse Virtual Academy offers free classes to anyone in Tennessee.