Roane State Community College creates scholarship in memory of professor, will host celebration of life

The Arthur Lee Memorial Fund will be used to give a Roane State Community College student a scholarship every year.

Example video title will go here for this video

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Roane State Community College created a new scholarship named after a professor who passed away after working with the school's faculty for around 21 years.

The Arthur Lee Memorial Fund will be used to give a scholarship to a Roane State Community College student every year. The college will also host a celebration of life event on Saturday, April 30.

Dr. Lee was a tenured geology professor who joined the college's faculty in 2000. He passed away in February 2022, and an outpouring of grief from the community follows. During his time at Roane State, he helped create a program called "Lab-in-a-Box" which helps middle schoolers learn about science hands-on.

He also taught inmates at the Morgan County Correctional Complex, driving there twice every week for a lecture and to facilitate a lab session.

“We will miss our dear friend, colleague and teacher more than words can say,” said Dr. Diane Ward, Roane State’s vice president for student learning.

Members of Dr. Lee's family will speak about him during services starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, along with students and other members of the community. It will be in the City Room of the Coffey-McNally Building on the college's Oak Ridge campus.

“He was a beloved and tenured professor and dedicated teacher, earning the highest praise from his many students,” said Dr. Sylvia Pastor, an assistant professor whom Lee mentored. “His passion for education and for geology was contagious, and his devotion to his students unparalleled.”