Roane State plans for drive-thru graduation ceremonies for spring commencement

Roane State Community College's spring graduation ceremony will be held in a drive-through format on July 24 and July 25.

HARRIMAN, Tenn. — Officials with Roane State Community College said that spring commencement will go a little quicker this year after the college moved ceremonies to a drive-through format due to COVID-19.

Commencement will be held on July 24 and July 25 at the Roane County campus, in the student parking area behind the library. Graduates can participate in the ceremony anytime between 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. on either day.

They will have their names announced during the drive-through procession. There will be printed programs as well as faculty and staff members present to help celebrate graduates and their achievements, according to a release from the college.

Graduates will need to provide proof that they completed a wellness screening online on the same day of the event, at the check-in location of the parking lot. Vehicles will then go to a reception area where graduates will be given a diploma cover, a commemorative face mask and can take graduation photos.

All graduates will be required to wear face coverings, and they can only leave the vehicle at the reception area. People who get out of their cars will need to practice physical distancing.

Guests will need to stay inside their cars. Additional cars will need to follow graduates through the line.

“Even with precautions, bringing such large groups of people together right now is a risk we are not willing to take," Roane State President Dr. Chris Waley said in a press release. "We will do everything we can to make this ceremony special for our graduates while keeping safety our top priority.”