Rob Britt, Blount County's director of schools, to retire in June 2022

Mr. Britt announced that he planned to retire from BCS after serving as the county's director of schools since 2009.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Director of Schools announced that he was planning to retire in a few months on Tuesday.

Rob Britt has served as the director of schools since 2009, according to officials. Overall, he will have completed 36 years in education as a teacher, principal and coach.

He said that he plans to retire from Blount County Schools in June 2022.

"I want to take this opportunity to express my deepest and most sincere thanks to our Board of Education, BCS teachers, administrators, staff, employees, students, parents and community members for all they continue to contribute to our school community," he said during the announcement.

In 2015, Britt was named the state's superintendent of the year in the East region. The school system was also named an "Exemplary System" by the Tennessee Department of Education in 2012.

He also worked to create recognition programs for teachers and staff, according to officials. He also created advisory councils for teachers, parents and students.

His full statement from Tuesday's meeting is below.