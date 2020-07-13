Safety steps outlined for students taking ACT test this Saturday

According to Knox County Schools, mask use will be strongly recommended for students. Test proctors will be required to wear masks.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Social distancing and mask usage are among the steps Knox County Schools plans to take Saturday as students take the ACT college admissions exam.

According to Knox County Schools, students will be strongly recommended to wear masks. Test proctors will be required to wear masks.

Other guidance and requirements for students, according to KCS:

*Individual buildings where students are taking the test can require that masks be worn.

*Students may remove masks once they’re working in the testing room, but they must wear masks to the restroom.

*Those taking the test will be seated 6 feet apart

*Students can have gloves and sanitizer with them

All students will have to answer questions about their recent health and potential exposure to COVID-19 once they arrive and go into the testing building, according to KCS.

"Individual buildings can also require temperature checks before students enter," according to KCS.

Hand sanitizing stations will be place in hallways where testing occurs.

Colleges and universities use the ACT as one measure of expected student performance and academic status. The standardized test covers English, math, reading and science reasoning.