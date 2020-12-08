Schedules for Knox County Schools to be available Aug. 19 through Aspen Family Portal

Knox County students are expected to return to class on Aug. 24, whether they plan on attending in-person or online.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County students may soon get their schedules, according to KCS officials. They are expected to be released on the afternoon of Aug. 19 and will be available online.

Families will be able to access them through the Aspen Family Portal at Knox County Schools' website, according to officials. Students are expected to return to school on Aug. 24, whether they're learning online or in-person.

Originally, schools were scheduled to reopen on Aug. 17 until the Knox County Superintendent, Bob Thomas, pushed the date back a week. The school district has considered a contract with Florida Virtual School, an online learning service, to help staff virtual classrooms.

Resources to help use Aspen Family Portal are also available on the Knox County Schools website.