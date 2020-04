Abby Cottrell is a Senior at Gibbs High School. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, tennis team, and yearbook staff. She is active in her church and youth group. She sings in the adult choir and serves in the nursery. She and her family serve in motel ministries by giving food and clothing to those in need. LMU and WBIR want to celebrate her accomplishments and contributions to the community!

