Alex Miller is a Senior at Hardin Valley Academy. She has maintained a 4.0 GPA in her advanced classes and is a member of the National Honors Society. She was the lead role in the theater production of Steel Magnolias this fall. Alex volunteers at Young-Williams Animal Center. She does all of this and works at a local Target. LMU and WBIR want to celebrate her accomplishments and contributions to the community!

