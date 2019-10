Alicia Grubb is a sophomore at Fulton High School. She is a cheerleader, board member of the Key Club, has been elected as Student of the Month, and is on the Dean’s List with honors. Alicia has over 400 community service hours and many humanity awards for her volunteer work. In the future she hopes to attend medical school so she can continue to help others. LMU and WBIR want to celebrate her accomplishments and contributions to the community!

