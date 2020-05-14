Andromeda Strong is a Senior at Union High School. She is the UHS Marching Bears Majorette Captain and member of the UHS Varsity Cheer Team. Andromeda is also a member of the National Honors Society, SWVA Medical Reserve Corps, Talent Search and West End Baptist Church. Andromeda plays many musical instruments, including the clawhammer banjo with The Miss Ellie String Band and has performed regionally at festivals and venues. LMU and WBIR want to celebrate her accomplishments and contributions to the community!

