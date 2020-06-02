Bayli Alley is a Junior at Anderson County High School. She is an honor roll student, cheerleader, and member of the National Honor Society. She volunteers with multiple organizations within the community and has been awarded the President’s Volunteer Service Award 3 times. Some of her volunteer efforts include collecting shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child, preparing treat bags for a local nursing home, and ringing the bell for The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Drive. LMU and WBIR want to celebrate her accomplishments and contributions to the community!

