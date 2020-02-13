Dalton Miksa is a Senior at Morristown West High School, where he will graduate with honors and distinction. He is a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, a member of the Superintendent’s Advisory Committee, and a 2019 graduate of Youth Leadership Morristown. He also serves as captain of the nationally ranked Speech and Debate Team. Outside of school, Dalton enjoys playing music at local non-profit fundraisers. LMU and WBIR want to celebrate his accomplishments and contributions to the community!

Nominate a Scholar of the Week Tell us about a student that goes above and beyond in and out of the classroom!