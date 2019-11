Emmalynn Hamer is a Junior at Morristown East High School. She is a varsity cheerleader and junior class Student Council Secretary. She is a member of the Beta Club, NAC, FCCLA, and East High Hurricane SALT team. She is a member of Youth Leadership Hamblen County and on the Director of Schools' Student Advisory Council. She plans to pursue a degree in education with a concentration in special needs. LMU and WBIR want to celebrate her accomplishments and contributions to the community!

