Emmie Barnett is a Senior at Morristown Hamblen High School West with a perfect GPA. She is a private math tutor and member of Beta Club, National Honors Society, French Club, and West High’s choir. She is a student council representative and was recently voted Best All Around by the senior class. LMU and WBIR want to celebrate her accomplishments and contributions to the community!

Nominate a Scholar of the Week Tell us about a student that goes above and beyond in and out of the classroom!