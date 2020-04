Erin Mee is a Junior at Farragut High School, maintaining a 4.4 GPA while enrolled in numerous honors and AP classes. She is head editor of the yearbook. She participates in various clubs, including National Honors Society, Key Club, National Technical Honors Society, and ProjectU. She loves volunteering for her school and community. LMU and WBIR want to celebrate her accomplishments and contributions to the community!

Nominate a Scholar of the Week Tell us about a student that goes above and beyond in and out of the classroom!