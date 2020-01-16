Hannah Burkhart is a Senior at West High School and a member of the cross country and track & field teams. She is enrolled in International Baccalaureate classes with a 4.46 GPA. She is a member of the National Honors Society, Student Council, Key Club, an executive officer for Teen Board, and President of Interact Club. She has been a Girl Scout for 12 years, earning bronze, silver, and gold awards. She is also an active member in her church. LMU and WBIR want to celebrate her accomplishments and contributions to the community!

Nominate a Scholar of the Week Tell us about a student that goes above and beyond in and out of the classroom!