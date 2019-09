Haylie Daugherty is a Senior at Fulton High School. She is a member of National Honors Society and maintains a 4.2 GPA. She is captain of the softball and golf team. She is a certified Lifeguard and a certified Water Safety Instructor at Inskip Pool where she teaches younger kids to swim. She has a passion for helping children succeed and giving back to the community. LMU and WBIR want to celebrate her accomplishments and contributions to the community!

