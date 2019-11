Jacob Seals is a Senior at Morristown Hamblen West High School. He’s a captain of the Speech and Debate team. He is currently first in America in Duo Interpretation. He is involved in 5 school clubs, serves as a youth leader, and has submitted over 80 hours of community service. He wants to become a Nuclear Engineer and create a Nuclear Waste Management business for low income areas. LMU and WBIR want to celebrate his accomplishments and contributions to the community!

