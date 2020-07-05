Kele Lowery is a Senior at Grainger High School, maintaining a 4.0 GPA and in the top 10 of her graduating class. She is band captain and a majorette for the Grainger Marching Grizzlies. She has been a Beta Club member four years. Kele was chosen to be a Girl of Grainger and recognized as a citizen of youth for the Citizens Tribune. She volunteers for the Children’s Hospital and has provided entertainment for the Race for the Cure for the past 13 years. LMU and WBIR want to celebrate her accomplishments and contributions to the community!