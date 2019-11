Kimberly Grace White is a Senior at Knoxville Catholic High School. She works as a volunteer giving nutrition packs to welcome immigrants through the Knoxville Immigrant Transit Assistant program. Kimberly is a leader of culture club, member of the art club and plays lacrosse. She sings in the choir and plays piano. She is passionate about art. LMU and WBIR want to celebrate her accomplishments and contributions to the community!

