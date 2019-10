Macy Noe is a Senior at Morristown Hamblen High School West. She is the student body President and part of the national BETA club, logging over 100 hours of community service. She tutors students in Chemistry and ACT prep. She is active in many academic clubs and has been a national qualifier in debate. She was named a National Merit Semifinalist. She is a member of her church youth group and talented student! LMU and WBIR want to celebrate her accomplishments and contributions to the community!

