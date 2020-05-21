Maria Medina - Scholar of the Week 5/21

Maria Medina is a Senior at Campbell County Comprehensive High School. She is involved in both Beta Club and Student Council, participating in service projects often. She has been involved in the First Volunteer Junior Board of Directors, an organization that teaches students about the organization of economics, finance, and local government. Maria is also involved in the Campbell County Christian Learning Center where she was selected to serve as a Junior Board member. LMU and WBIR want to celebrate her accomplishments and contributions to the community!