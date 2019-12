Rachel Mills is a Senior at Maryville High School. She is active in the choir and theater programs. She is president of the MHS chapter of the International Thespian Society. She is also an active member at Dotson Memorial Baptist Church. She works in the Children's department, on the audio/video tech team, and plays violin in the church orchestra as well. LMU and WBIR want to celebrate her accomplishments and contributions to the community!

