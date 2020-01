Sarah Child is a Junior at South Doyle High School, maintains a 4.0 GPA and has achieved a 35 on the ACT. She is a member of the South Doyle cheer team and served on student council. She participates in cheer clinics for younger children in the community. Sarah serves on her church’s youth council and serves meals with her youth group at the Salvation Army. LMU and WBIR want to celebrate her accomplishments and contributions to the community!

