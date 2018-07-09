Lincoln Memorial University and WBIR want to celebrate Sally's accomplishments and contributions to her school, West High School, and her community. We hope to encourage all of our recognized Scholars to continue working hard in and out of the classroom.

Sally is a Junior and is involved in her Student Council, Pep Club, and has earned a spot on the Varsity soccer team. She also finds time to be involved in her community by working part-time at Pop's Donuts and being an acolyte at St. John's Episcopal Cathedral.

Way to go, Sally!

