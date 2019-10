Sophia is a Senior at Webb School of Knoxville. She is a member of the tennis team and active in the WebbMD Club, Environmental and Outdoor Club, Spanish Club and Mindful and Meditation Club. Sophia enjoys volunteering in the community with organizations like Second Harvest, Nourish Knoxville, Karm and Centro Hispano. She served on Youth Leadership Knoxville and Centro Hispano’s Youth Leadership Program. LMU and WBIR want to celebrate her accomplishments and contributions to the community!