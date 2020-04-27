A school district in Virginia is outfitting school buses with wireless routers to deliver high-quality internet to students who can’t get online.

The Progress-Index reported Sunday that the 31 school buses in the Hopewell City Public Schools will be able to send wireless signals to homes within roughly 300 feet. The school district outside Richmond has signed a 12-month contract with Kajeet, a company based in Northern Virginia.

The technology allows students to continue “distance learning” while schools are closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

School officials say the project’s aim is to close the “equity gap” of internet access in the district.

