Several East TN schools closed Friday due to illness and absences

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Several East Tennessee schools announced Thursday they will be closed Friday because several teachers and students were absent due to illness.
As of 4 p.m., the following schools announced closures on Friday, Feb. 10 due to illness and absences. Several are also closed Monday:
- Anderson County Schools - Closed Feb. 10 and Feb. 13
- Blount County Schools - Closed Feb. 10 and Feb. 13
- Campbell County Schools - Closed Feb. 10 and Feb. 13
- Cocke County Schools - Closed Feb. 10 and Feb. 13
- Union County Schools - Closed Feb. 10
- Rogersville Schools - Closed Feb. 10
