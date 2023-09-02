x
Education

Several East TN schools closed Friday due to illness and absences

Several districts said they were dealing with staffing and attendance issues amid a wave of illness hitting schools in East Tennessee.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Several East Tennessee schools announced Thursday they will be closed Friday because several teachers and students were absent due to illness.

As of 4 p.m., the following schools announced closures on Friday, Feb. 10 due to illness and absences. Several are also closed Monday:

  • Anderson County Schools - Closed Feb. 10 and Feb. 13
  • Blount County Schools - Closed Feb. 10 and Feb. 13
  • Campbell County Schools - Closed Feb. 10 and Feb. 13
  • Cocke County Schools - Closed Feb. 10 and Feb. 13
  • Union County Schools - Closed Feb. 10
  • Rogersville Schools - Closed Feb. 10

You can also find a live list of closings at this link.

