Several East TN schools closed Friday due to illness and absences

Several districts said they were dealing with staffing and attendance issues amid a wave of illness hitting schools in East Tennessee.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Several East Tennessee schools announced Thursday they will be closed Friday because several teachers and students were absent due to illness.

As of 4 p.m., the following schools announced closures on Friday, Feb. 10 due to illness and absences. Several are also closed Monday:

Anderson County Schools - Closed Feb. 10 and Feb. 13

Blount County Schools - Closed Feb. 10 and Feb. 13

Campbell County Schools - Closed Feb. 10 and Feb. 13

Cocke County Schools - Closed Feb. 10 and Feb. 13

Union County Schools - Closed Feb. 10

Rogersville Schools - Closed Feb. 10