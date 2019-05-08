KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Grab your backpacks.

Tie up your laces.

And board the bus!

Monday is the first day of school for thousands of students in East Tennessee.

Schools in Grainger, Hamblen, Hawkins, Jefferson, Knox, Loudon & Morgan Counties, plus Lenoir City & Oneida, start back up Monday for the 2019-2020 school year.

Several more districts will start on Tuesday, including Greene and McMinn Counties and Maryville City Schools.

Ready to celebrate that return to school?

Well, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacob's is holding his first back to school bash Monday for KCS students with a nod to his alter ego Kane's WWE past--the event will be called School (not wrestle) Mania this year.

After the first day of school, KCS students are all invited to join the fun at the Jacob Building at Chilhowee Park.

The free event runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will feature free school supplies, activities, vendors and more. There will also be a Shoney's KidCare ID booth for parents to get pictures and fingerprints of their kids.

