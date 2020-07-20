School supplies on the go! | South Knoxville church holds drive-through event for school supplies

Forward Church had around 1,200 backpacks full of school supplies to give out to students in need.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A church in South Knoxville wanted to make sure students have what they need to be successful for the school year. So, they gave away backpacks full of school supplies on Sunday.

The event is called the Back(pack) 2 School event, and this was the 4th year Forward Church organized it. They prepared 1,200 backpacks filled with school supplies to give away to children in need.

This year, the event was a little different. Instead of stopping by and grabbing bags face-to-face inside, families picked up backpacks in a drive-through at South Doyle High School.

"So we just love Knoxville and the surrounding communities and we really wanted to partner with families in need to help them," Jessica Florea said, who works with Forward Church. "There's no year better than this year to partner with families and help them and give to their needs."