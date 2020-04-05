KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Schools is poised to buy land in the Karns area for a new elementary school.

The school board is set to vote May 13 on a proposal to buy what amounts to three tracts totaling about 29 acres on Coward Mill Road in Northwest Knox County for $2.35 million from Lillian J. Redmon, documents show. The land has been in the Redmon family's hands for decades.

The purchase is part of the school system's capital budget.

The board has a work session May 6.

RELATED: Knox County Commission discusses Lonsdale land transfer, to hold final vote next week

RELATED: Mayor Jacobs' first budget calls for no tax increase, raises for employees, supports education requests

RELATED: Knox County Board of Education approves new budget

RELATED: Overcrowded schools central issue for building three new Knox County schools

RELATED: Knox Co. Schools weighs plan to build 3 new elementary schools, including Lonsdale

The Karns and Solway Road areas have seen obvious residential growth the past five years. Traffic is on the rise as is demand for government services.

KCS plans to buy land for a new elementary school on Coward Mill Road.

WBIR

A new elementary school for the northwest part of the county is one of several on the system's capital list. It's meant to help relieve crowding at Karns Elementary and at Hardin Valley Elementary.

The land up for purchase is between Pellissippi Parkway to the west and Hawk Haven Lane to the east.

The contract calls for two of the tracts -- at 10525 and 10529 Coward Mill -- to change hands by March 2021. Redmon can turn over the third tract at 10515 Coward Mill before March 2021 at her discretion, according to the contract.

There are homes or a barn on the tracts, records show.

Redmon signed the sales contract April 16.