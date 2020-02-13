A line of storms with intense wind moved through East Tennessee overnight prompting many schools to delay start times or even close on Thursday.

Here is a running list of closures & delays.

Closed Thursday (2/13):

Bell County KY: CLOSED

Claiborne County: CLOSED

Cumberland County: CLOSED

East Bernstadt Ind. KY: CLOSED

Laurel County KY: CLOSED

Monroe County: CLOSED

SE KY Community and Technical College: CLOSED TODAY

Whitley County KY: CLOSED TODAY

Delayed Thursday (2/13):