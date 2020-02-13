A line of storms with intense wind moved through East Tennessee overnight prompting many schools to delay start times or even close on Thursday.
Here is a running list of closures & delays.
► Closures
Closed Thursday (2/13):
- Bell County KY: CLOSED
- Claiborne County: CLOSED
- Cumberland County: CLOSED
- East Bernstadt Ind. KY: CLOSED
- Laurel County KY: CLOSED
- Monroe County: CLOSED
- SE KY Community and Technical College: CLOSED TODAY
- Whitley County KY: CLOSED TODAY
Delayed Thursday (2/13):
- Apostolic Chris/Knox.: DELAYED 1 HOUR
- Apostolic Christian Academy of Maryville - K5-12 grade: DELAYED 2 HOURS
- Blount County: DELAYED 2 HOURS
- Campbell County: DELAYED 2 HOURS
- Cocke County: DELAYED 2 HOURS
- Fountain City UMC Preschool: DELAYED 1 HOUR
- Freedom Christian Academy: DELAYED 1 HOUR
- Grainger County: DELAYED 2 HOURS
- Hamblen County: DELAYED 2 HOURS
- Hancock County: DELAYED 2 HOURS
- Harlan County KY: NTI DAY
- Hawkins County: DELAYED 2 HOURS
- Knox County: DELAYED 1 HOUR
- Knox Head Start Part Day: DELAYED 1 HOUR
- Lenoir City: DELAYED 2 HOURS
- Loudon Co.: DELAYED 2 HOURS
- Manley Baptist Weekday Learning Center: DELAYED 1 HOUR, 30 MINUTES
- McCreary County KY: DELAYED 1 HOUR
- Morgan County: DELAYED 2 HOURS
- New Hope Christian School: DELAYED 2 HOURS
- Oneida: DELAYED 2 HOURS
- Roane County: DELAYED 1 HOUR
- Roane State All Campuses: ALL CAMPUSES TO OPEN AT 9:30 A.M. LOCAL TIME
- Rogersville: DELAYED 2 HOURS
- Scott County: DELAYED 2 HOURS
- Sevier County: DELAYED 2 HOURS
- Sweetwater City Schools: DELAYED 2 HOURS
- Temple Baptist: DELAYED 1 HOUR
- Tri-State Christian Acad.: DELAYED 2 HOURS
- Union County: DELAYED 2 HOURS