A line of storms with intense wind moved through East Tennessee overnight prompting many schools to delay start times or even close on Thursday. 

Here is a running list of closures & delays. 

Closures

Closed Thursday (2/13):

  • Bell County KY: CLOSED
  • Claiborne County: CLOSED
  • Cumberland County: CLOSED
  • East Bernstadt Ind. KY: CLOSED
  • Laurel County KY: CLOSED
  • Monroe County: CLOSED
  • SE KY Community and Technical College: CLOSED TODAY
  • Whitley County KY: CLOSED TODAY

Delayed Thursday (2/13):

  • Apostolic Chris/Knox.: DELAYED 1 HOUR
  • Apostolic Christian Academy of Maryville - K5-12 grade:  DELAYED 2 HOURS
  • Blount County: DELAYED 2 HOURS
  • Campbell County: DELAYED 2 HOURS
  • Cocke County: DELAYED 2 HOURS
  • Fountain City UMC Preschool: DELAYED 1 HOUR
  • Freedom Christian Academy: DELAYED 1 HOUR
  • Grainger County: DELAYED 2 HOURS
  • Hamblen County: DELAYED 2 HOURS
  • Hancock County: DELAYED 2 HOURS
  • Harlan County KY: NTI DAY
  • Hawkins County: DELAYED 2 HOURS
  • Knox County: DELAYED 1 HOUR
  • Knox Head Start Part Day: DELAYED 1 HOUR
  • Lenoir City: DELAYED 2 HOURS
  • Loudon Co.: DELAYED 2 HOURS
  • Manley Baptist Weekday Learning Center: DELAYED 1 HOUR, 30 MINUTES 
  • McCreary County KY: DELAYED 1 HOUR
  • Morgan County: DELAYED 2 HOURS
  • New Hope Christian School: DELAYED 2 HOURS
  • Oneida: DELAYED 2 HOURS
  • Roane County: DELAYED 1 HOUR
  • Roane State All Campuses: ALL CAMPUSES TO OPEN AT 9:30 A.M. LOCAL TIME
  • Rogersville: DELAYED 2 HOURS
  • Scott County: DELAYED 2 HOURS
  • Sevier County: DELAYED 2 HOURS
  • Sweetwater City Schools: DELAYED 2 HOURS
  • Temple Baptist: DELAYED 1 HOUR
  • Tri-State Christian Acad.: DELAYED 2 HOURS
  • Union County: DELAYED 2 HOURS