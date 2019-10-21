ROCKWOOD, Tenn. — According to a Facebook post and a spokesperson for Roane County Schools, schools in Rockwood will not have classes Monday due to a water main break. Those schools are Ridge View Elementary, Rockwood Middle, and Rockwood High.

People received an automated text message that said all Roane County schools are closed that cited WBIR. It was not sent out by our team but by the school district. All school district have the ability to send those alerts out using our subscribers. However, the district did not know how to specify the schools and sent out the wrong information.

Again, only Ridge View Elementary, Rockwood Middle, and Rockwood High are cancelled for Monday. All other Roane County schools will have classes as normal.