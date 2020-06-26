Schools rush to get technology for students

School leaders said they bought more than 2,000 computers but warn they might not be available by the first day of school.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — In Hamblen County, school administrators are working to get thousands of computers for students in time for classes this fall.

There will be an option for parents to enroll their child in online learning this year.

That means students need access to technology to complete their classwork.

School leaders said they bought more than 2,000 computers but warn they might not be available by the first day of school.

"We did everything as quickly as we could as soon as we could get the cares money in. we fully understand that schools going to be different this year but it doesn't mean it has to be less," said Hamblen County Schools superintendent Dr. Jeff Perry.