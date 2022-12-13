SCORE hosts meeting with education leaders to discuss 2023 priorities and release State of Education Report

The findings show instruction for every student in Tennessee could improve, college enrollment is declining, and fewer students are prepared for the workforce.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The State Collaborative on Reforming Education, a group of education leaders otherwise known as SCORE, met at the Baker Center for a yearly meeting where they discuss the state's education priorities for 2023 and data reported during the 2022 school year.

Over the past three years, they've gathered data on Tennessee's education system. They said the data shows that the COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to hurt students academically.

On Tuesday, they hosted a panel discussion breaking down areas that could use work.

Speakers included Krissy DeAlejandro, the President of tnAchieves; Dee Haslam, CEO of the Haslam Sports Group; Dr. Brian Noland, President of East Tennessee State University; and Jon Rysewyk, the superintendent of Knox County Schools.

"It's important for us to understand exactly where students are struggling in the process," said DeAlejandro.

"It is about bridging the gap not only between universities to the workplace, but also from high schools to colleges, and from elementary school and middle school to high schools," said Randy Boyd, the President of the University of Tennessee.

SCORE also looked at state test results from third-grade students through eighth-grade students.

Data showed that the reading proficiency rate in 2019 was 33% but in 2021, it dropped to 28%. This year, they said the proficiency rate went up again to 35%, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

They also said math proficiency rates recovered a little bit compared to 2020. They said most of the improvements are seen in East Tennessee and SCORE also said leaders in the area have a chance to improve, starting by supporting teachers.