NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A new survey by the State Collaborative on Reforming Education reveals Tennessee voters agree earning a post-secondary degree or technical certificate is vital for success.

According to a release, voters in 2015 identified education as one of the top issues facing state government.

The 2019 survey asked 500 registered Tennessee voters questions about K-12 and post-secondary education.

“Tennesseans understand that a rewarding career now requires education beyond high school, and they support a wide range of options, from Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology to state community colleges and four-year universities,” SCORE President and CEO David Mansouri said.

The release stated nearly eight out of ten voters surveyed, supported increased school accountability and a majority would be less likely to support a legislator who did not support accountability.

"SCORE has recently expanded its mission to encompass student success from the time they start kindergarten until they begin their careers, and this survey confirms that Tennesseans want our students to have multiple paths to adult success,” Mansouri said in a release.

The survey revealed 72 percent of the voters surveyed value a bachelor's degree or a technical certificate, 46 percent favored the Tennessee Promise and 69 percent support using TNReady.

“It’s clear that Tennesseans agree that it is essential to prepare all students to succeed in college, career, and life,” Mansouri said.

