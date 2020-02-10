Scott High School to move to virtual learning for week after fall break

Officials said that all students will learn digitally between Oct. 12 - 16, after on-campus students return from fall break.

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. — Students at Scott High School in Scott County will learn digitally after they return from fall break, according to officials.

On-campus students will be on break between Oct. 5 - 9, officials said. They said virtual academy students will need to follow the directions posted in their grade level accounts during the break. After the break is over, all students will learn from home.

No students will be on-campus between Oct. 12 - 16, and all students will need to interact digitally with teachers on the Teams platform, according to a release from officials. The school will still be open and students will be able to call and speak with teachers.

On Monday, students will need to check in with each class at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Students who are non-digital learners will be able to pick up assignments on Tuesday from 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. at the front of the school.

Officials also said that practice and competition schedules will continue as normal with increased measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.