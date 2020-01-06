Second phase of PBS & TN Department of Education partnership starts Monday

The second phase will last through June and July, providing children with access to educational content through the summer.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The school year may be over for students across Tennessee, but that doesn't mean learning needs to stop. The Tennessee Department of Education announced that the second phase of its partnership with PBS starts June 1 and that it would continue to give students educational resources.

The partnership began on April 6, as schools closed their doors due to the coronavirus. The Tennessee Department of Education delivered state-prepared lessons to students stuck at home through PBS stations across the state. Now, more lessons will be available throughout the summer.

All six Tennessee PBS stations will offer educational content for grades K-3, weekdays between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. CST. The lessons also have companion teacher lesson plans and student packets available on the department of education's website.

"The PBS programming helped in a time of transition and gave many of our students a way to engage without having to have broadband internet," said Shawn Kimble, Superintendent of Lauderdale County Schools, in a press release. "The lessons became an important tool for us to help keep students learning.

The Summer Learning Series will feature programming focusing on early literacy and math, according to state standards. The schedule for June 1 - June 15 is below: