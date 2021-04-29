Second state cohort of trauma-informed schools includes several from East Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Education announced that 176 schools were chosen for the cohort, more than doubling the size of the last one.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Several East Tennessee schools will receive training and resources for trauma-informed approaches to teaching students, according to state education leaders.

The Tennessee Department of Education announced that 176 schools across the state were chosen for the second cohort of trauma-informed schools. These schools are recognized for emphasizing teaching strategies that recognize the role trauma can play in students' lives.

"Like each student, each school community is special and unique, and schools that implement trauma-informed strategies are helping to ensure students receive the academic and nonacademic supports they need,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn.

Some of the East Tennessee schools chosen to be in the cohort are listed below:

Alcoa Intermediate School

Clinton Middle College and Career Academy

Claxton Elementary School

Norwood Elementary School

Clinton High School

Clinch River Community School

Lake City Elementary School

Grand Oaks Elementary School

The Phoenix School

Pleasant Hill School

York Elementary School

Nolachuckey Elementary

Doak Elementary

West Greene Middle School

South Greene High School

Three schools were also chosen to be in the cohort from Knox County: Sarah Moore Greene Magnet Academy, Adrian Burnett Elementary School and Vine Middle Magnet School. Many schools were also chosen from Sevier County.

The schools had to apply to be included in the cohort. By applying, they committed to a two-year development process with the state. Educators will receive training and schools will receive resources as they implement trauma-informed strategies.

The original cohort includes 73 schools, which launched in 2018-2019.