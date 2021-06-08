'Security incident' causes Pellissippi State computer network outage

Campuses were hit Monday. As of Tuesday, the outage remained in effect.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A "security incident" has interrupted Pellissippi State Community College's computer operations, prompting a network system outage.

All network connections on all campuses were down, according to the college.

We're still working on the network systems outage. Please continue to check https://t.co/uHKJRvuTxG for updates. Faculty & students need to use the email inside Brightspace to communicate. If you can't get into Brightspace with the alternate link, call HelpDesk at 865-694-6537. — Pellissippi State (@ps) December 7, 2021

The college posted an update Tuesday on its website:

"We are still working on the network systems outage. Faculty and students need to use the email inside Brightspace to communicate. If you cannot get into Brightspace with the alternate link, call HelpDesk at 865-694-6537 to help you access Brightspace.

Not all users have access to email or Teams, and if you do, you may lose access. It’s safe to use email or Teams for communication if you are already logged in, but don’t share or move files.

Virtual Student Services will be open today to help answer your questions. See the Zoom link above. Commencement is still set for 7 p.m. Friday at Thompson-Boling Arena."

The disruption occurred as the college prepared for this week's commencement.

Staff members Monday had to disconnect computers and leave WiFi.

WBIR was awaiting further clarification from the college whether it was a deliberate attack such as a ransomware attack.