KNOXVILLE, Tenn — People celebrated a birthday and a legacy Sunday night.

Sequoyah Elementary School in Knoxville turned 90 today.

Families, students and staff gathered to enjoy memorabilia from each decade of the school's history.

They also had a live DJ playing music.

We spoke to two principals about what the milestone represents.

"It's always a great thing to look forward to what the next adventure is for Sequoyah," said Martha Hill, who was principal from 1999 to 2012.

"One of the things we were hopeful with today's event is that we would be able to capture the history of the school, the past of the school, but also look at currently the students we have in the building who really are part of the legacy of their parents and grandparents," current principal Alisha Henton said.

It opened in September 1929 with 94 students.

Principal Henton said she got the chance to speak with a surviving member of that original class.