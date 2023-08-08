Sequoyah Elementary students head back to school during power outage

Knox County Schools said it was the district's "understanding" that power had been restored to all of their schools late last night.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Schools sent a letter to parents after Sequoyah Elementary students went back to school in the dark.

KCS Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyk said when staff arrived at the school this morning, they learned there was a partial power outage.

KCS said it was the district's "understanding" that power had been restored to all of their schools late last night. Power was lost throughout the county after severe storms hit the area on Monday.

KCS said they notified KUB immediately and crews worked to resolve the power outage, which was estimated to take about 30 minutes to an hour.