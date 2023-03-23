Sequoyah High School band season put on hold

Many parents in Monroe County said they felt it was unfair for the students' band season to be put on hold.

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Sequoyah High School's band season was put on hold after there was an incident involving a man who hauled the students' band equipment parents said.

"There was an incident that happened on Saturday," said Sam Beverley, from the Sequoyah Music Association. "It had nothing to do with any of these kids."

Additional information about that incident was not immediately available Thursday evening. Monroe County Schools said they could not comment about the incident "due to an ongoing investigation."

Parents said there were two more performances lined up in the band's season, before the final performance. Before students could take the stage for those performances, the Monroe County Board of Education said that band practices and rehearsals for upcoming shows would be put on hold.

A band student also said their band practice was canceled Thursday.

"Our practice today was canceled and we started asking, what about championships? That was canceled. And then we asked about Ohio (another scheduled performance). And he said, 'Maybe.' He doesn't know," said Addison Willson, who performs in the school band.

"She called me in tears, like, hysterically crying. I'm getting emotional — she worked so hard for this and it's not fair to take it away from them," said Heather Willson, the mother of the student in the school's band.

Beverly said that this year is the first time that Sequoyah High School has been ranked fourth in the nation, in the Winter Guard International.

"It's not fair to them. It's not fair to us. It's not fair for the parents who put their blood, sweat and tears into these kids," said Beverley. "They were about to go there and really show something, be they got stopped in their tracks."